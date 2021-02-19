Coimbatore

Industries welcome policies

The Apparel Export Promotion Council and the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, have welcomed the State government’s Industrial Policy 2021 and MSME Policy.

In a release, A. Sakthivel, chairman of the Council, said the two policies would further strengthen the economic development of the State and definitely fulfil the expectation of Tamil Nadu vision 2023. With these, the State would attract investments and generate more employment opportunities.

Chamber president C. Balasubramanian said the Industrial Policy was designed to boost emerging sectors such as good processing. It focused on research and development and technology. However, the MSMEs need additional moratorium to repay loans.

