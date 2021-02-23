Industries welcome Interim Budget announcement

‘Metro rail project is a welcome move ’

Industries here have welcomed the announcement on metro rail project for Coimbatore, in the State Interim Budget, on Tuesday .

According to K. Maniraj, president of the Kovai Power Driven Pumps and Spares Manufacturers’ Association, allocation of funds for the metro rail is a welcome move as the project will ease the traffic problems in the city.

Raja M. Shanmugham, president of Tiruppur Exporters’ Association, sought extension of the metro rail to Tiruppur.

Allocation of ₹ 6,683 crore for the project is a huge benefit to Coimbatore, said Coimbatore District Small Industries Association president M.V. Ramesh Babu.

A detailed feasibility study should be done to know whether the current alignment for the metro rail will work. This is a move in the right direction. If it is not feasible, the project should look at a different alignment for Coimbatore to get full benefits, said K. Kathirmathiyon.

Allocation of funds for different sectors will indirectly benefit the Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs), added Mr. Ramesh Babu.

According to C. Balasubramanian, president of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, waiver of agriculture loans and allocation of funds in the budget for it will help the farming sectors. Completion of the Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme by the end of this year will improve the ground water level across the region, he said.

Mr. Shanmugham said the allocation of funds for infrastructure, especially roads, will benefit.

According to Apparel Export Promotion Council chairman A. Sakthivel, the State Government has given priority for healthcare and infrastructure strengthening, which are the welcome moves of this budget.

The Coimbatore and Tiruppur Districts Micro and Cottage Entrepreneurs Association president C. Sivakumar said efforts to encourage private industrial estates and strengthening the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation would help the micro units.