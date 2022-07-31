Industries urged to focus on innovation 

C.K. Ranganathan (third right), Chairman and Managing Director of CavinKare, releasing the book “Millions of Jobs Possible or Not ?” by industrialist AV Varadharajan (right) and Chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar (fourth right) receiving the first copy at a function in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Industries and businesses should invest more in research and development and focus on innovation, said C.K. Ranganathan, Chairman and Managing Director of CavinKare, here on Friday.

Releasing a book “Millions of Jobs Possible or Not ?”, written by industrialist A. V. Varadharajan, Mr. Ranganathan said one of the unique factors that enabled Coimbatore’s growth was constant innovation by the industries. There should be more investment nationwide in research and development. More industries should come up in rural areas to provide jobs to the local population, he said.

B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, Chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Coimbatore, who received the first copy of the book, said despite having the required human and natural resources, the country was yet to become a superpower.

Explaining what motivated him to write the book, Mr. Varadharajan said that though the country had made tremendous progress in several fields, a lot of people continued to live in poverty. India had adequate food grains, but the people needed money to buy food and they needed jobs to earn money. It is important to create jobs, he said.

The Coimbatore District Small Industries’ Association and the Chamber had organised the book release function.