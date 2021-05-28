Industries to be strictly monitored in Coimbatore

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian said on Friday that all industries would be strictly monitored in the district from Saturday and that any units found illegally operating would be shut down.

He along with Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and Monitoring Officer for Coimbatore district M.A. Siddique inspected various facilities in the district and chaired a review meeting with Collector S. Nagarajan on Friday. Speaking to mediapersons, he alleged that private industrial units such as automobile units that operated illegally despite restrictions contributed to the surge in cases. The police officers had been instructed to strictly enforce the total lockdown across the district from Saturday, Mr. Subramanian said.

Flyover construction works in the district would be halted from Saturday, he said. The Minister accused the Central government of allocating fewer vaccine doses for the State disproportionate to its population and asserted that the State government had taken efforts to vaccinate all the eligible beneficiaries with the available stock with minimal wastage.

To prevent COVID-19 positive patients from using autorickshaws to reach treatment centres, 50 car ambulances would be operated across Coimbatore district soon, he noted.

Mr. Subramanian inspected the COVID-19 care centre at Kadampadi village near Sulur, following which he visited Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, the COVID-19 care centre at Government College of Technology and the step-down facility of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) set up at the Government Arts College. He also presented 200 oxygen concentrators to CMCH as allocated by the government, a release said. Food and Civil Supplies Minister R. Sakkarapani, Forests Minister K. Ramachandran, and Mr. Nagarajan were present.