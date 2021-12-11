Industries submit demands to Minister

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise, V. Senthilbalaji has assured the industries in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts that the State government will take the required steps to address the issues that the units face.

Representatives of over 45 industrial associations here and one from Tiruppur had a meeting with the Minister here on Friday.

President of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) MV Ramesh Babu said the industry owners raised issues related to several areas - migrant labour, infrastructure, electricity, raw material prices, GST, etc.

The Minister said he will prepare a report of all the demands in a couple of days and submit it to the Chief Minister. He said immediate, medium and long-term solutions will be worked out. The Minister also said that he will hold such review meetings with the industry here once in three months, said Mr. Ramesh Babu.

The CODISSIA president said the Association pointed out the need to train local workers and encourage them to take up jobs at industries. There were also demands related to better roads, airport, etc.

The Tiruppur Exporters’ Association highlighted the need for bridges and ring roads in Tiruppur and also upskilling programmes for garment unit workers and hostels for these workers.