Industries submit demand to committee

Some of the industry associations here have placed their demands to the committee formed by the State government to decide on industries that will be permitted to operate from April 20.

According to the Southern India Engineering Manufacturers Association, majority of the farmers are dependent on pumps for irrigation, especially during summer. Similarly, local bodies are dependent on pumps for drinking water supply in their areas during summer.

Considering the requirement for pumps, the government should permit opening of shops that sell pumpsets and accessories. It should also permit movement of pumps and accessories from the warehouses to the dealers and limited operation of manufacturing units.

The Southern India Mills’ Association has said that it has drafted a code of conduct regarding healthcare of workers at the mills and circulated it to the units. It has also submitted it to the committee. Coimbatore District Small Industries Association has said that the MSMEs should be permitted only after the COVID-19 curve flattens. The government should clarify the difference between red category and hot spots. The association or units will not be able to give any undertaking regarding the health of the workers. If manufacturing units are permitted, the entire supply should be allowed to permit.