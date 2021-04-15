Industries step up vaccination drive

Industry associations here are looking at vaccinating more number of workers aged 45 and above.

The Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers Welfare Association conducted a camp on Thursday on its premises, jointly with the District Industries Centre, the civic body and Health Department. As many as 233 persons were vaccinated and from Friday the number will be increased to 500 a day. The three day camp started on Thursday and so far 1,300 have registered. If needed, the camp may be extended for two more days.

“We have already registered more than 1,000 peoople and finalised the camp. We hope to vaccinate all those who are registered in the next two days,” said P. Nallathambi, president of the Association.

The five-day camp held at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex jointly by the DIC and industry associations vaccinated nearly 4,500 people and concluded on Thursday. It vaccinated 1,205 persons on Thursday.

Sources said that while efforts are on to vaccinate maximum number of industrial workers, there are concerns about availability of the vaccine.