‘Industries should ask testing results of migrant workers’

Migrant workers and employees, who are returning to work at industries in Coimbatore district, can get tested at the block primary health centres or at the CMCH or ESI Hospital, if they cannot afford the testing costs.
Official sources here said the industries should ask for testing result, taken just two days before the worker left his home town, and quarantine the worker for seven days. Even if the worker had tested negative he should be on quarantine before he joins work. Industries can also get the workers tested at the private laboratories. In the case of workers who are here and need to be tested, the industries can take up testing or they can produce the Aadhaar card and get tested at private laboratories too.
The private laboratories are doing the testing at the airport, railway junction and airport now. They have set up testing booth in the city too.
“We have warned industries that action can be taken against them if they do not quarantine the workers and do not take steps to ensure that the migrant employees and workers returning here are negative for COVID-19,” an official said.
