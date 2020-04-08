Industries seek time to pay electricity consumption charges

Industries in Coimbatore have sought time to pay the electricity consumption charges for the lockdown period.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has asked the industries to pay the previous month current consumption charges for the current bill cycle too as the Corporation personnel were unable to take the readings because of the lockdown.

According to J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises, the government should not collect electricity consumption charges from industries for three months. “When there is no income for the industries and when there is a lockdown, how can the units pay the electricity bill ?” he asks.

The government should also waive off all the mandatory taxes for a year for the micro units, he says.

Minimum Demand charges

According to R. Ramamurthy, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, the government should give at least 15 days time after lifting the lockdown for the industries to pay the current charges. Similarly, the Minimum Demand charges should be reduced as the industries have not been operating, he says.

P. Nallathambi, president of Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Welfare Association, said the government should allow the industries to pay the current consumption charges in two instalments after the lockdown is lifted. Similarly, it should not collect Minimum Demand charges for the lockdown period.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said the lockdown is an announcement by the government and according to TNERC norms, it can collect only 20 % of the Minimum Demand charges for this period.

The Tangedco should do so without expecting the industry to ask for a reduction as the TNERC does not permit it to collect the complete amount.

Similarly, it may not be possible for industrial and commercial consumers to pay the previous month bill for the current month when the units and businesses are not in operation.

Even for domestic consumers, the Tangedco should give two weeks time after the lockdown is lifted to pay the electricity consumption charges.

Now, it is keeping the counters open and the consumers cannot come out to pay the bills. Also, they may not be able to maintain social distancing at the counters in all the places. It should encourage consumers to pay online.

And, if they are not able to do so, should give them time to pay the charges, he said.