Industries seek support packages as COVID-19 spreads

The spread of COVID-19 in the country has led to industries look at immediate support from the Government for sustaining businesses.

In a memorandum to the Central and State governments, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association R. Ramamurthy has said that industries, especially micro, small and medium enterprises, already face cancellation of orders, under utilisation of capacity, reduced output and revenue, etc. They are also facing working capital constraints.

Now, the units expect that there will be extended lock down period to control spread of the virus, they will have to continue paying wages to the workers and will not receive any dues.

Hence, the Central Government should issue necessary instructions to the Reserve Bank of India, to consider closing down of all banking transactions for the lock down period when industries may be closed. It will be very much supportive to the MSMEs by extending nil interest on all loans and cash credits until the end of the situation. In order to help the MSMEs pay wages to its employees, subsidies should be extended to these MSME units for the lock down period and given exemption on ESI and PF. All statutory payments like GST and Income Tax should be deferred for the next three months after the lock down period.

The State government should announce a stimulus package (funds) to be allotted to the employees for the lock down period, a package to the MSMEs industries for the loss of business during the lock down period, deferring deadlines for payment of mandatory taxes and bills, and rescheduling of loans extended by State financial institutions. The capital subsidy given by the Government should be increased to 5 0% for MSMEs for revival after lock down period.