Industries seek priority in developing Coimbatore International Airport

Industries in Coimbatore while welcoming the Tamil Nadu government’s announcement of an international airport in Hosur, have urged the government to expedite the process for expansion of the Coimbatore airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

J. Sathish, director of the Kongu Global Forum, said plans for an airport in Hosur is a welcome move as it will benefit the industries in that area. “Hosur is seeing rapid industrial development. Tamil Nadu needs an airport in Hosur,” he said.

However, it will not attract passenger traffic from Coimbatore and nearby districts. “Tiruchi is just 200 km away from Coimbatore and we don’t travel to Tiruchi to take a flight. Similarly, people will not travel from here to Hosur to take a flight,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acquisition of land for Coimbatore airport expansion is over. By the time the Hosur airport comes up, the one in Coimbatore would have taken off on a larger scale, he said.

According to M. Karthikeyan, president of the Coimbatore District Small Industries’ Association, Coimbatore has also submitted a plan for a second airport for this region. For expansion of the existing airport, now that land acquisition is almost over, the State government should hand over the land to the Central government without further delay, he said.

Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Coimbatore, G. Radhakrishnan, said Hosur and Bengaluru are like twin cities and the industrial growth of Hosur is an interesting development. However, the priority of the State government should also be to develop the airport in Coimbatore. Any delay in expansion of the airport here affects business, he said.

An industrial source said, there is no momentum at present in expansion of Coimbatore airport. “It is a matter of concern for all of us. We are losing on time and we are losing on opportunities,” he said. Hence, the State government should take steps on a war footing to ensure that Coimbatore airport is developed soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.