Industries seek extension of moratorium on loan repayments

With the six-month moratorium on repayment of loans to end in August, industries in the manufacturing hubs of Coimbatore and Tiruppur have sought extension of the moratorium for another six months. “The industries are in no position to start repaying the loans in September. The units are operating with a lot of restrictions. And the demand has not revived. So industries cannot repay the loans now,” said Raja M. Shanmugham, president of Tiruppur Exporters’ Association.

The TEA had been asking for one-year moratorium from the beginning. While the banks had given the six-month relaxation, a lot of private finance companies that had lent to industries started asking for repayment after three months, he said.

President of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association R. Ramamurthy said industries were currently operating only at 40 % to 50 % capacity. When the moratorium period ends in August, the amount to be repaid would be converted into term loan. The industries would not be able to start repayment from September. Further, banks should not ask the units to repay the accrued interest. The association planned to write to the Union Finance Minister in this regard, he said.

According to S. Surulivel, president of Coimbatore chapter of Railway Suppliers Association, the Government had anticipated that the Covid-19 pandemic would end soon. But, it had not happened. Fresh cases were reported every day. The migrant workers had not returned and wholesale and retail businesses were yet to return to normalcy.

In such a scenario, the government, Reserve Bank of India, and the banks should decide at providing relief to the industries. They should extend the moratorium for another three months and then go in for loan restructuring, he said.