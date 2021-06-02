Industries seek early release of support under ECLGS

Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) here have urged the banks to release at the earliest the 10 % assistance announced by the government under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).

R. Ramamoorthy, former president of the Coimbatore District Small Industries’ Association, said the units had sought 40 % support when the Scheme was announced last year. However, the government had announced 20 % assistance. It has now provided additional 10 % support. The government should provide another 10 % assistance under the Scheme and the banks should start releasing the funds at the earliest. “It will help the MSMEs disburse salaries and meet other fixed expenses,” he added.

According to Raja M. Shanmugham, president of the Tiruppur Exporters’ Association, the Scheme should be extended to all functional bank accounts of MSMEs. It supported nearly 90 % of the garment units in Tiruppur cluster. The pandemic disrupts the global market and manufacturing units here keep facing challenges as there is a second wave now. All the units need hand-holding, he said.

The additional ECLGS assistance of upto 10% of the outstanding as on February 29, 2020 to borrowers covered under ECLGS 1.0 is a positive measure as it will increase cash flow to MSMEs, said Manoj Patodia, chairman of Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council.

President of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises J. James said that when the ECLGS was announced last year, micro units that had only current account were unable to get support from the banks. At least now, banks should support all units.