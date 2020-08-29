Industries reiterate demand for extension of moratorium

COIMBATORE

29 August 2020 07:50 IST

The moratorium provided by banks ends on August 31

Industries across sectors in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts are waiting for a positive announcement from the government regarding extension of moratorium period for repayment of loans.

The moratorium provided by banks ends on August 31 and the associations seek time till the end of this financial year to start repaying the loans.

One of the hotel owners in Coimbatore said he had received more than 20 calls in the last two days from his bank saying that he has to start repayment in the first week of September.

“We are operating at just 30 % capacity and with just about 30 % staff. In the first week of September, I need to keep cash ready to pay the staff. There is no word yet from the Government regarding the moratorium period. When business is still down, where will I go for the funds to repay the loans too?” he asked.

Another hotelier said if a restaurant used to serve 1,000 coffees a day earlier, it makes just about 100 now. The colleges are closed, majority of the office goers are working from home, and bus and train services remain suspended. Thus, there is hardly anyone who steps into a hotel for a tea or snack. Those functioning out of rented buildings are the worst affected as the owners are asking for payment of rents since April-May. Hotels and restaurants have taken a hit in the last few months and they need financial support from the government, he said.

In Tiruppur, garment exporters are seeing enquiries coming in from overseas buyers and are hopeful of orders picking up.

“We are still in survival mode and not yet stepped into performance mode. The industries are operating with several limitations. If the banks and the government do not extend the moratorium period, all the stakeholders will be at risk as the industries will not be able to start repayment from next month,” said Raja Shanmugham, president of Tiruppur Exporters Association. The industries are not asking for subsidies. They only want time to repay the loans, he said.

In the case of textile mills, only some will benefit from the one-time debt restructuring scheme announced by the government. Several textile clusters are functioning at 30 % to 40 % capacity and the migrant workers have just started returning to work here. The mills need more time to repay the loans, according to Southern India Mills’ Association and South India Spinners’ Association.

Coimbatore District Small Industries Association and several other industrial associations here have appealed to the Central Government, Reserve Bank of India, and the banks to consider extension of the moratorium period.

The Joint Council of Associations of Coimbatore has said in a press release that the MSMEs were operating at just about 50 % capacity and the demand had not improved since June this year. The units need to continue making the statutory payments such as GST and ESI for workers. “The MSMEs are not in a position to repay the loans with accrued interests to the banks/financial institutions,” the council said.

Term loan

Apart from extending the moratorium period for repayment of loans, the accrued interest should be converted into a term loan to be repaid in two years, without interest. The NPA norms should also be relaxed, it said.

The Federation of Coimbatore Industrial Associations said the micro units were facing slow revival of market and hence business remained dull. The government should give seven more months time for the micro and small-scale industries to resume repayment of loans.