Industries plan vaccination camps

‘Vaccination drives conducted for employees in treasury and in some banks too’

On Friday, as many as 365 staff and workers of Pricol took the vaccination against COVID -19 at a special camp organised on the factory’s premises, by the company jointly with the Directorate of Health Services.

Vanitha Mohan, Executive Director of Pricol, told The Hindu the vaccination option was given to the workers and staff, and those who came forward to take it were ensured that their underlying health conditions were under control. The company organised the camp on a weekend and those who took the vaccination had the weekend to take rest. This did not affect the production schedule at the plant, she said.

“We spoke to the union leaders and they engaged with the workers. Those who are involved in field work have the risk of exposure to the virus,” she said.

The company is looking at more such camps to cover more workers.

The Block Medical Officer of Dhaliyur and a team of doctors and para medical personnel participated and “it was a well organised drive,” she said.

Deputy Director of Health Services G. Ramesh Kumar said 200 vaccine doses were allotted to employees of a private firm in Coimbatore district after it approached for mass vaccination. The doses were given through a primary health centre.

He said the vaccine was given to employees who came under the age category for the ongoing phase II vaccination drive – people between 45-59 years with 20 specific comorbidities and those aged above 60.

According to him, the firm was allotted vaccine doses as it employs a large number of workers. The Coimbatore District Hoteliers Association had also requested the Health Department to arrange mass vaccination for hotel workers, he said.

“Vaccination drives were conducted for employees in treasury and in some banks too. These are places where a large number of people visit every day and vaccinating the staff can reduce chances of disease spread. Health officials have also been asked to identify key market areas for similar drives,” he said.

Some of the large-scale industries and industrial clusters here are exploring the possibility for such mass vaccination drives.

“One challenge in textile mills is that the workers stay in hostels inside the mill and if a number of them are unable to return to work after the vaccination, it will affect production. If such a camp is organised, it has to be well-planned,” said a senior executive of a textile mill here.

“We had given the Codissai Trade Fair complex for CIVID-19 centre. It can be used to organise camps for MSME owners and their family members and workers too,” said MV Ramesh Babu, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association.