Industries place various demands before CM

Industry associations submitted their demands to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at an interaction he had with the heads of the associations here on Friday.

The Joint Council of Industrial Associations of Coimbatore sought single window clearance online for industries that want to get building plan approval. The 6 % interest subvention provided to MSMEs should be extended and collateral free loans up to ₹ 3 crore through the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation. It also sought 25 % capital subsidy for MSMEs in six select sectors, including automobiles, textiles, pumpsets and solar energy. The Council said the government should come out with a scheme to identify and train domestic workers in the State.

The Southern India Mills' Association's Cotton Development and Research Association (SIMA - CDRA) has sought allocation of ₹15 crore in the coming budget to develop cotton cultivation in the State. While the textile mills in Tamil Nadu consume nearly 170 lakh bales of cotton every year, the State grows just about six lakh bales. Only this year, the production in the State touched 10 lakh bales of cotton. The government should allocate funds to raise the production to 35 lakh bales a year.

SIMA said the State government should remove the market committee cess on cotton as the MSME textile mills buy cotton in small quantities depending on their requirement. The cess adds to the cost of the raw material. The Association had submitted a memorandum to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on removal of market committee cess on waste cotton and she had assured to take necessary measures. However, the cess continues. SIMA appealed to the Chief Minister to remove the cess on cotton and waste cotton.

The Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises (TACT), which has micro units as its members, has sought housing facilities for the thousands of migrant workers who are employed in the industries here. It also said the government should develop multi-storeyed industrial estates for the micro units. The State government should constitute a welfare board for micro units, the association said.