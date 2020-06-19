‘Industries need to invest in low cost automation’

Industries that are hit by labour shortage, following migrant workers returning home during the last few weeks, need to invest in low cost automation, said V. Lakshminarayanaswamy, president of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore.
At a Knowledge Series webinar on Friday, organised by The Hindu and the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, on ‘Conversation on SME Businesses in Coimbatore Post Lock Down’, Mr. Lakshminarayanaswamy said low cost automation would also help industries improve productivity.
Manufacturing industries were facing demand recession now and expected normalcy only by the last quarter of the year. Consumers were reluctant to spend and wanted to save cash. Hence, industries were unable to use the capacities to the optimum levels. The government should increase its expenditure on projects to improve cash flow, he said.
The government should also support MSMEs by extending the moratorium on repayment of loans for a longer time. While the industries here were facing challenges because of the spread of COVID-19 in Chennai, there were also opportunities. The government should help Coimbatore tap the opportunities in Foreign Direct Investments that were moving out of China and other places. It needed to promote Coimbatore as a manufacturing hub, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath