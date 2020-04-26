Industries look forward to restarting operations

Industries in Tiruppur and Coimbatore look forward for the government to lift the lockdown after May 3 and permit commencement of operations.

The industry association heads earlier said that if the government permitted operation of units, they will restart operations.

Coimbatore District Small Industries Association president R. Ramamurthy said that if the government asked the units to operate, the MSMEs will start work. “We will adhere to whatever precautions we can - personal distancing, wearing of masks and checking temperature,” he said.

Supply chain

However the entire supply chain should be permitted to operate.

Otherwise, the industries will not be able to get consumables and raw materials.

If transportation is not permitted, the MSMEs will see only 40 % to 50 % operations as all the workers will not be able to come to the factories.

“But, that is fine too to start with,” he said.

According to Raja Shanmugham, president of Tiruppur Exporters’ Association, the government should allow the knitwear units to operate.

Season business

“We are doing season business. If we are not permitted to open the units after May 3, we will not be able to make samples for the next season and we will miss orders. It will be very difficult to regain lost orders,” he said.

The industries will not be able to operate 100 % capacity immediately. The government should permit at least 25 % of the capacity to be run, he added.