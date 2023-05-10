ADVERTISEMENT

Industries located near River Bhavani monitored continuously: TNPCB responds to claims of pollutants in water

May 10, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST - ERODE 

S. Chinnasamy, coordinator of Perundurai Sipcot Affected People Welfare Association, had, in an email sent to the T.N. Pollution Control Board, alleged that industries near the river had been discharging effluents into it, leading to the water becoming black and odorous

The Hindu Bureau

A file photograph of water being released from the Bhavanisagar reservoir into River Bhavani in Erode district | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Following complaints that water discharged from the Bhavanisagar dam into River Bhavani in Erode district was found to be black, with an odour emanating from it, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has said that the quality of drinking water in the river is within the permissible limits, and that industries are being monitored continuously [to prevent the discharge of effluents]. 

S. Chinnasamy, coordinator of Perundurai Sipcot Affected People Welfare Association, in an email sent to TNPCB on May 6, said that effluents were being discharged into the river by industries, and asked for effective steps to be taken to prevent the river from being polluted. 

K. Udhayakumar, District Environmental Engineer, TNPCB, Perundurai, in his reply to Mr. Chinnasamy on May 9 said that officials from the Coimbatore and Perundurai offices collected water samples at the dam’s inlet channel and discharge point and tested the samples at the laboratories in Salem. It was found that as per Indian Standard (IS) 10500:2012 for drinking water, the samples’ parameters were found to be within the permissible limits. The letter said that all the industries located near the river at Bhavanisagar were being monitored continuously. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On various issues that were referred to by Mr. Chinnasamy in the email, the TNPCB said that all the industries functioning at the Sipcot Industrial Growth Centre in Perundurai were continuously monitored and that industrial sludge was removed and sent to the Integrated Common Hazardous Waste Treatment plant at Gummidipoondi.

The letter also said that experts from the National Geophysical Research Institute from Hyderabad had studied whether the industries had caused any environmental impact, particularly th contamination of groundwater, and the report is expected soon. 

 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US