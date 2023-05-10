Industries located near River Bhavani monitored continuously: TNPCB responds to claims of pollutants in water

May 10, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST - ERODE

Following complaints that water discharged from the Bhavanisagar dam into River Bhavani in Erode district was found to be black, with an odour emanating from it, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has said that the quality of drinking water in the river is within the permissible limits, and that industries are being monitored continuously [to prevent the discharge of effluents].

S. Chinnasamy, coordinator of Perundurai Sipcot Affected People Welfare Association, in an email sent to TNPCB on May 6, said that effluents were being discharged into the river by industries, and asked for effective steps to be taken to prevent the river from being polluted.

K. Udhayakumar, District Environmental Engineer, TNPCB, Perundurai, in his reply to Mr. Chinnasamy on May 9 said that officials from the Coimbatore and Perundurai offices collected water samples at the dam’s inlet channel and discharge point and tested the samples at the laboratories in Salem. It was found that as per Indian Standard (IS) 10500:2012 for drinking water, the samples’ parameters were found to be within the permissible limits. The letter said that all the industries located near the river at Bhavanisagar were being monitored continuously.

On various issues that were referred to by Mr. Chinnasamy in the email, the TNPCB said that all the industries functioning at the Sipcot Industrial Growth Centre in Perundurai were continuously monitored and that industrial sludge was removed and sent to the Integrated Common Hazardous Waste Treatment plant at Gummidipoondi.

The letter also said that experts from the National Geophysical Research Institute from Hyderabad had studied whether the industries had caused any environmental impact, particularly th contamination of groundwater, and the report is expected soon.