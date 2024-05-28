Industries in Tiruppur back district administration’s drive for cent percent enrolment of students in higher education

Industrialists in Tiruppur have come forward to support the district administration’s initiative to bring about cent percent enrolment of successful Plus Two students in higher educational programmes.

The associations of exporters and dyeing units, and industries have come forward to provide financial support for the initiative.

The commitment of the industries for the cause of higher education came in for appreciation of the district administration at a review meeting chaired by Tiruppur Collector T. Christuraj on Monday.

This year, a total of 23,500 students have passed the Plus Two exam in Tiruppur district, which, incidentally, ranks first in the State in terms of overall percentage of 97.45.

Acknowledging that ensuring 100 percent enrolment of the students in higher education was a tough task, the Collector said all out efforts must be made by officials of government departments to make an estimate of the financial requirement of the students pursuing higher education.

Among the 9,907 successful Plus Two students in government schools, 9,327 candidates, accounting for 94.11 % have applied for pursuing higher educational programmes.

The district administration has constituted a high-level committee of 16 senior officials to determine the reasons why the rest have not evinced interest.

The reasons as to whether it was due to financial constraints, family situation, reluctance of parents, lack of interest, taking up employment, or absence of higher educational institutions in the vicinity need to be analysed, the Collector emphasised.