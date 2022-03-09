Industries in Salem asked to adopt new technologies to discharge effluents

To protect the environment, industries in the district should adopt new technologies and find an alternative method for discharging effluents, said S.R. Raja, MLA, and chairman of Committee on Public Undertakings here on Wednesday.

The committee and its members were on a two-day visit to the district on Tuesday and Wednesday during which they inspected various public sector undertakings. On Wednesday, the committee inspected the Yercaud lake in the morning and later held a meeting at the Collectorate during which Collector S. Karmegam and officials were present.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Raja said that the committee visited Sago mill, Mettur thermal power plant, Mettur Dam and Yercaud lake and also Adi Dravidar welfare hostel. During the field inspection, the public raised various grievances and the issues were taken up with departments concerned and received replies. The recommendations will be forwarded to the government, he added. He said that industries were asked to adopt new technologies in treating effluents and officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board were asked to monitor it.

Members distributed yellow bags to the participants at the Collectorate and asked them to avoid plastic bags.

Corporation Mayor A. Ramachandran, Tamil Nadu Magnesite Managing Director C. Kathiravan, Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, MLAs R. Rajendran, K. Chitra, R. Arul and S. Sadasivam and officials were present.