Industries in Coimbatore warned of action

The district administration has warned industries of action if the units failed to comply with the standard operating procedures to control the spread of COVID-19.

An official press release said that recently 26 workers of a textile unit had tested positive and were admitted to the COVID care centre. As many as 310 workers at the unit were tested for COVID-19 and the premises was disinfected. Further, 465 workers were given vaccination. In another incident, since the crew of an upcoming movie had not complied with the safety norms, they were asked to pay a fine of ₹ 19,400.

The industries in the district should follow all the COVID-19 management protocols prescribed by the government. The workers should wear masks, follow physical distance, and wash hands frequently. The premises should be cleaned with disinfectants every day and all those working in industries, commercial establishments and offices should take the vaccination. The accommodation facility for the workers should also adopt prevention measures. The officials will inspect the premises of industries, offices, and shops and if there are violations, action will be initiated under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.