ADVERTISEMENT

Industries in Coimbatore send relief materials to Chennai

December 10, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Industries in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts are sending relief materials to those affected by the floods in Chennai and nearby areas.

Lakshmi Machine Works (LMW) sent 1,000 packs of essential grocery materials worth ₹10 lakh. Each pack contains 18 essential items to meet the immediate needs of the affected families.

Similarly, the Roots Group has sent 1,000 packs of essential grocery materials worth ₹10 lakhs. Each pack contains 14 essential items.

In Tiruppur, the South India Hosiery Manufacturers Association is collecting hosiery products from its members to be despatched to Chennai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US