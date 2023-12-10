Industries in Coimbatore send relief materials to Chennai

December 10, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Industries in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts are sending relief materials to those affected by the floods in Chennai and nearby areas.

Lakshmi Machine Works (LMW) sent 1,000 packs of essential grocery materials worth ₹10 lakh. Each pack contains 18 essential items to meet the immediate needs of the affected families.

Similarly, the Roots Group has sent 1,000 packs of essential grocery materials worth ₹10 lakhs. Each pack contains 14 essential items.

In Tiruppur, the South India Hosiery Manufacturers Association is collecting hosiery products from its members to be despatched to Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.