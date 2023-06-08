Industries in Coimbatore oppose hike in electricity tariff from July 1

June 08, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Industries, mainly those in the Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSME) sector, here have appealed to the government to not hike the electricity charges from July 1.

N. Pradeep, president of Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumers’ Association, said the government should provide relief to industries having Low Tension (LT) or High Tension (HT) connection by bearing the cost as it is doing for domestic consumers. The association has already filed a case with the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity regarding the hike that came into effect in September, he said.

President of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association V. Thirugnanam said the government is not passing on the hike to domestic consumers, agri connections, and weaving units. It should provide similar relief to the MSMEs too. “The previous hike was in September last year and any further hike should be next year. The MSMEs need at least one year relief,” he said.

According to J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises, the micro and cottage units are demanding withdrawal of peak hour charges and reduction in fixed charges. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) should not hike the unit charges now. “Increase in electricity tariff now will paralyse industrial activity,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore and Tiruppur District Micro and Cottage Entrepreneurs Association president C. Sivakumar said the micro units do job work and are paid for it by larger units. Though the Tangedco introduced peak hour charges and increased the fixed charges last year, the job working units did not get higher price for the work they do from the bigger industries. They are burdened with high labour cost and rent for the industrial buildings too.

E.R. Easwaran, general secretary of Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, said the MSMEs were hit by the pandemic and then by the migrant workers returning home leading to labour shortage. When the electricity tariff went up last year, the units reduced the production cost in other areas and managed to absorb the hike. If the rates go up again now, the MSMEs will not be able to meet the additional cost, he said.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said the government has brought about a hike now for domestic consumers too. But, it will pay the additional cost to Tangedco. There is no guarantee that it will do the same next year too.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.