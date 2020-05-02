Industries in Coimbatore district welcome relaxations

With the State government announcing several relaxations that will come into force from May 6, the industries in the district have welcomed the announcements.

The district administrations of Coimbatore and Tiruppur are expected to issue details and clarifications on implementing the relaxations shortly, especially on operation of industries and opening of retail outlets in urban areas.

According to the relaxations announced on Saturday, in the rest of Tamil Nadu (except composite Chennai and containment areas), industries across sectors, including textiles, in rural and town panchayats can operate with 50 % workforce. Textile industries located within industrial estates in cities cannot function. Exporting units in cities can operate with the respective Collector’s permission. Those in special economic zones, export oriented units, industrial townships, and industrial estates can operate with 50 % strength.

Hardware manufacturers, integrated spinning mills in rural areas can function with 50 % workers. Garment exporters who need to prepare design samples can operate with the permission of the District Collectors and with 30 % workers. Construction works can be taken up if the workers are staying on the site or can be transported to the site once.

Plumbers, carpenters, electricians, AC mechanics and caretakers of the elderly can take special permission from the Collector. Hardware shops will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Some of the other retail outlets will be permitted to remain open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In rural areas, shops can be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hotels can sell parcels from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Industries that need to transport workers from cities can do so with their own vehicles, but should have only 50 % occupancy. MSMEs need not take permission to operate.

Chairman of Southern India Mills’ Association, Ashwin Chandran, said the SIMA welcomes the announcements of the State government as it has addressed the needs of the textile industry. The respective district administrations should not impose new restrictions. According to T. Rajkumar, chairman of Confederation of Indian Textile Industry, the industry should scale up production gradually.

Coimbatore District Small Industries Association president R. Ramamurthy said there needs a clarification from the government and the district administration whether MSMEs in the city need permission to operate.