Industries in Coimbatore demand direct flight to Dubai

April 12, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Industries here have demanded a direct flight to Dubai for better air connectivity to the western countries.

One of the small-scale unit owners said that direct flights to Malaysia and Dubai have been long-pending demands of the industries in this region. The direct flight to Singapore from Coimbatore is fully -occupied on all days. Hence, there is a need for a direct flight to Malaysia.

Similarly, if there is a flight between Coimbatore and Dubai, business travellers to and from the European countries and the US will have easy access to Coimbatore.

While there are flights to Dubai and Malaysia from Tiruchi, Coimbatore does not have enough air connectivity, he says.

“Coimbatore does not get its due when it comes to air connectivity and the genuine demands of the region should be met without further delay,” he said.

The Coimbatore terminal is crowded during peak departure hours and there is an urgent need to expand the terminal building. Similarly, there should be more flights to domestic destinations such as Pune, Nagpur, and Ahmedabad.

These flights can be introduced with the existing infrastructure at the airport here, said sources in the trade and industry.

