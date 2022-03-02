Industries in Coimbatore and Tiruppur demand support for MSMEs

Industries in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts have appealed to the Union Finance Minister for support to the Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs).

They submitted their demands to the Minister at a post Budget meeting held in Chennai recently.

Tiruppur Exporters’ Association appealed to the Finance Minister to help the MSME units with liquidity. With “unprecedented” increase in raw material and cotton yarn prices in the last 15 months, and higher job working charges and high cost for accessories, MSMEs face liquidity issues even after getting credit support through Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme. The major concern is that 95% of the units in garment exports sector come under MSMEs and these need fresh infusion of funds to revive. The government should announce a new scheme on the lines of ECLGS and MSMEs should be permitted to avail of additional credit facility of 10% to 20% of the existing limit.

Further, the Interest Equalisation Scheme on Pre and Post Shipment Rupee Export Credit expired on September 30, 2021. As the competitiveness is a major requirement for the MSMEs in the global market, this Scheme should be extended with retrospective effect (October 1, 2021), the Association said.

The Coimbatore District Small Industries’ Association sought new loan schemes for start-ups and extension of collateral free automatic loans for MSMEs to meet operational liabilities and restart businesses. Also, the lending institutions insist on high credit scores and security collaterals, which many small-time borrowers are unable to meet. This should be done away with. Without the knowledge of digital lending channels, MSMEs end up spending resources to meet complex eligibility factors and fill long paper trails. These cause further delays in financing and liquidity.

The margin money for micro and small-scale companies should be fixed at 10% , the documentation should be simplified and the loan processing fee should be waived for MSMEs, it said.

Coimbatore and Tiruppur District Tiny and Micro Enterprises’ Association said the GST for job working engineering units should be reduced to 5 % from 12 %. Also, for units that do not file the GST monthly returns, the account is frozen. If the unit settles the amount, the account is not revived till the unit submits a requisition.