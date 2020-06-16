Industries gear up to receive workers returning from their home towns

Several workers from other States who went home for Holi or even last month are said to be calling the industries here to say that they want to return to work. For the industries, especially the Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs), though there is labour shortage, bringing back the workers poses several challenges.

“The MSMEs that had provided accommodation facilities to the workers can keep them under quarantine at these facilities when they return. But, the units cannot take up testing for the workers or provide them separate accommodation,” says R. Ramamurthi, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association.

Prabhu Dhamodharan, convener at Indian Texpreneurs Federation, says the association has asked its members to earmark space within the premises, or rent houses nearby, to provide temporary accommodation to the migrant workers who return. “However, only the textile units that can afford to create such facilities can do so. The Central and State governments should come out with a mechanism to bring back the interested workers and also help them join work,” he says.

Deputy Chairman of Southern India Mills’ Association Ravi Sam says the workers are willing to come back. However, there are several challenges. “In my mill, the workers from Odisha want to return to Coimbatore. But there are unconfirmed reports of several norms that they need to adhere to. We can keep them in a separate accommodation and give them a separate shift to work. But, the workers will continue to go out to buy their essential needs. It is not possible to test every one regularly for COVID. So, workers need to be made aware on the precautions that they need to take,” he says.

Meanwhile, Medall Diagnostics has launched testing packages for industries.

Arjun Ananth, Chief Executive Officer of Medall Diagnostics, said it has packages from ₹100 to ₹800 where the workers are tested regularly for infections and tele consultations are provided. “We do not do COVID test as part of the package. But, the oxygen levels are tested every day for workers at factories that have opted for the package,” he says.

Medall started tying up with Corporate companies three weeks ago. There is interest from industries in tier-two and tier-three cities and half a dozen companies in Chennai have opted for the packages. They fear that if the workers test positive the entire facility can be shut down.

“Industries in Coimbatore that can afford can go for such packages. We can explore if these are viable,” adds Mr. Prabhu Dhamodharan. The MSMEs cannot take up regular health check ups or COVID-19 testing for workers. The government should do it, says Mr. Ramamurthy.