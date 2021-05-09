Industries gear up for lockdown

With the State to go under complete lockdown from Monday, industries in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts that are in essential sectors or exports will continue to run. Meanwhile, several industries in the two districts also plan to shutdown on a voluntary basis.

A district administration official said that industries permitted in the government order will continue to function. Workers at these units will be allowed to travel to the industries.

In Tiruppur, Raja M. Shanmugham, president of Tiruppur Exporters Association, said the district administration had informed them that workers will not be permitted to come to work places on two-wheelers. Companies can organise transport facilities. “This has been conveyed to the exporting units,” he said.

“It is a Catch 22 situation. We need to save the industry and lives,” he said.

European countries are coming out of COVID-19 and life is returning to normal. If the exporting units close down now, suppliers here will lose orders. The units are taking steps to ensure that all standard operating procedures are in place. “We need to run with precautions and should have all SOPs in place,” he said. The workers have been asked to stay indoors at their places of residence after work. The supply chain shops will open and deliver goods only when there are orders, he said.

In Coimbatore district, those catering to essential sectors and their vendors can operate. “We need clarity. There are many messages on social media. I think it will take a day or two for things to settle down,” said A. Sivakumar, president of Coimbatore and Tiruppur Districts Micro and Cottage Entrepreneurs Association. The association has asked the units that are not catering to the essential sectors to shut down on a voluntary basis.

Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises president J. James said those supplying to automobile components, Defence, and exports will operate. With this, 65 % of micro units will operate. “We will give letters for workers to come and go. We will wait and see for two days,” he said.

Southern India Engineering Manufacturers Association president K.V. Karthik said the government order is clear that units that produce for agricultural sector can operate. Some units have decided to shutdown for 15 days. However, at several units, workers who had come from other districts within the State are returning to their home towns. The bigger companies have the workers staying on the premises.

P. Nallathambi, president of Kurichi SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers Welfare Association, said that among the MSMEs, even those units that continue to operate may find it difficult after a week as they will need to purchase raw materials and tools.