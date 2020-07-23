Industries face challenges in getting e-passes

For the trade and industry in Coimbatore district, which started operations in May following relaxations in lockdown restrictions, getting e-passes to bring workers or to visit other districts for business has become a challenge.

“I know of a factory owner who wanted to bring two workers from Bihar. At the time of applying for e-pass, the worker should have tested for COVID-19. The test report is valid only for two days. The factory owner took COVID-19 test for the workers and booked their tickets. But he did not get the pass for nearly a week,” says P. Nallathambi, president of Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Welfare Association.

“One micro unit at Avarampalayam does job work for an industry near Palladam. If there are problems in components, the unit owner is unable to visit the industry because of need for e-pass and the delay in getting it. Though there are no restrictions on movement of materials, several MSMEs in Coimbatore that do job works for industries in Tiruppur or Erode districts are affected because they are finding it difficult to get e-passes for persons to travel. They are affected because of the delays in getting e-passes. We had written to the State government to bring e-passes under the purview of District Industries Centre again,” said C. Sivakumar, president of Coimbatore and Tiruppur Districts Tiny and Micro Enterprises Association.

There were several MSMEs that did job work to larger industries in Tiruchi or Kanjikode. They all faced problems, he said.

G. Ezhil, president of the Institute of Indian Foundrymen, says while it is a fact that industries face delays in getting e-passes they also understand that there are challenges because of the COVID-19 situation. “We also hear that there were instances of misuse of the pass. So, we need to take all these into account. But we plan to take up with the district administration the need to get e-passes for migrant workers,” he said.

A senior official in the district administration said Coimbatore had issued the maximum number of e-passes. The applications could get rejected for several reasons such as non-availability of proper supporting documents. But, migrant workers, who returned to work, had tested positive in seven or eight industries so far. Hence, the required precautions need to be taken.

A release issued by District Collector K. Rajamani on Thursday said it was found that the number of COVID-19 affected patients was on the rise in industries in Sulur, SS Kulam, Pollachi and Annur. There were reports that workers coming from other States got fake e-passes showing the destination as Kerala but got dropped in Coimbatore. And some units even engaged contractors for this. The Collector warned of stringent action against such industries. He urged the industries to take all the required precautionary measures to control the spread.