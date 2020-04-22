Industries continue to seek special permission to restart operations

Nearly 550 industries in Coimbatore district have received special permission to operate during the lockdown period.

According to data available, as many as 99 large-scale industries and 448 MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises) have obtained permission. Most of these are for emergency needs such as food and healthcare products.

While some passes are given for a specific period, say five days or a week, some are for the entire lockdown period. On an average, these industries are given permission to employ five to seven workers for the specified period and the maximum number of workers permitted is 25.

At the District Industries Centre here, about 100 applications are received every day from individuals and companies asking for vehicle passes to move goods, to operate industries and for the permitted staff to commute.

The number of applicants have increased after the State government decided not to relax the lockdown norms till May 3, say officials. A large number of industries that make ventilators or products related to it have been permitted to operate as it is one of the emergency needs.

In Tiruppur, 185 units have got permission to produce edible oil, rice, PPEs and masks.