Industries continue to face financial crunch, say MSMEs

Several announcements of the State and Central governments and bank products target the Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) so that the sector gets adequate funds. In the recent announcements in the Union Budget, too, the Government has spelled out schemes to meet the financial needs of the MSMEs.

According to banks and officials, the micro and small-scale sector in Coimbatore, which is a hub of manufacturing industries, are said to be seeing a growth in credit off-take in the last couple of months, indicating growth.

However, according to the MSMEs, there are several challenges in getting bank loans and financial support and it is crippling growth.

B. Karthigaivasan, General Manager of District Industries Centre, Coimbatore, says that the number of applications received for the capital loans interest subsidy scheme from the MSMEs has gone up in the recent months. The applications are from existing units and new ones.

The Coimbatore District Lead Bank Manager S. Venkataramanan says that the MSME sector is seeing a growth every quarter in loan off take. According to the banks, the 59-minute loan scheme and the one time restructuring scheme for MSMEs are witnessing encouraging response in the district.

But, according to the industries, the challenges and fund crunch continue.

S. Surulivel, who heads the Coimbatore chapter of Laghu Udyog Bharati, says micro and small-scale industries prefer to take loans from nationalised banks rather than private banks or the Non Banking Finance Sector as they fear high hidden charges. But, in the nationalised banks, the time taken to sanction loans is long and the documents required are also more. Under the 59-minute loan scheme, only the in-principle approval is given immediately. The actual sanction sometimes takes six months and the banks ask for a lot of papers. In the case of loan restructuring scheme, some banks ask for additional collateral.

According to P. Nallathambi, president of Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Welfare Association, if a small-scale unit is unable to repay the loan for 90 days, the account becomes a non-performing asset. There are several practical challenges in the schemes of the Central Government that aim at improving fund flow to the micro and small-scale units. In the recent period, the Tamilnadu Industrial Investment Corporation has increased the interest subvention and this is attractive to the MSMEs.

J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Micro Enterprises, says the banks do not restructure the loan for units that have not repaid for four or five months. “Our problems started more than a year ago. For the last one month, many micro units are having almost nil or just 10 % orders. The entire repaying capacity of the units has diminished. How can the units continue with regular repayment of bank loans ?” he asks. Some banks do the restructuring only if the unit has repaid the loan till the previous month or defaulted only for one month, he claims.

Coimbatore Tiruppur District Micro and Cottage Entreprenuers Association president C. Sivakumar says the micro and small-scale units in Coimbatore continue to face financial problems. The Government schemes only benefit the larger industries. “For those who take ₹2 lakh to ₹10 lakh loan, there is no support from the Government or the bank,” he says. Production and turnover have reduced for the micro units with the slowdow. While the industries need more financial support now, the banks are pressurising the industries on repayment. “They are converting cash credit to term loan and asking the units to pay interest,” he says.

Mr. Sivakumar also says that awareness should improve among the micro units on the one-time restructuring scheme.