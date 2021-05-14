Industries continue to contribute to CM’s relief fund

Industries and institutions in Coimbatore continued to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and also to improve facilities at government hospitals here.

Executive Director of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Arun Palaniswami and CEO Karthikeyan handed over a cheque for ₹ 1 crore to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Friday.

In addition, KMCH has donated medical safety materials worth ₹ 5 lakh to the Coimbatore Corporation.

C.R. Anandakrishnan, Executive Director of KPR Mill, also handed over ₹ 1 crore to the Chief Minister on Friday for the relief fund.

S. Malarvizhi, Chairperson and Managing Trustee of Sri Krishna Institutions, Coimbatore, handed over a cheque for ₹ 1 crore to the Chief Minister on Thursday.

Former Minister Pongalur Palaniswami contributed ₹ 25 lakh and V. Sivakumar of Globus Realtors contributed ₹ 10 lakh to the relief fund.