Industries, consumers oppose selection of TNERC officials from TNEB

Industries and electricity consumers have demanded that a former official of the TNEB should not be appointed chairman of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC).

The post of the Chairman of the TNERC is vacant for almost two months. K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said in a press release that it opposed the appointment of any official from the licensee (the TNEB) as Chairman of the TNERC.

The Tamil Nadu government has called for applications for appointment to the post of the Chairperson of TNERC and is in the process of selecting the Chairperson. The government should not consider anyone from the TNEB, including the pensioners, as they are unable to perform their duty as expected.

When the officials receive pension from the licensee after retiring from the TNEB, (Generation, Transmission, or Distribution) they tend to be lenient and soft towards the licensee at the cost of the interests of the consumers, he claimed. The TNERC is unable to enforce several orders because of such appointments and it is the consumers who suffer. “We strongly feel it is a “Conflict of Interest” – affecting the consumers,” he said.

Further, one of the three members of the Commission is from the TNEB. None of the Regulatory Commissions in the country have a person from the licensee as its Chairman. An eligible candidate for the post should be selected from the civil service or judicial service.

An industry association has taken the legal course demanding the Chairman of TNERC should be from other services and not from the TNEB.