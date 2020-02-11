Industries concerned over stoppage due to accidents

When a worker dies in an accident at an industrial unit in the State, the entire plant is stopped till the unit takes the required safety measures and this is affecting industrial operations, sources here say.

Until recently, if a fatal accident occurred, only a particular part of operation at the factory will be stopped. For the last two months, the entire unit is served a stoppage notice, the sources say. The unit can resume operation by taking legal recourse and after taking the required safety steps.

Negligence

A source in textile mills said several units across the manufacturing sector in the State were affected by this recent move. Not all accidents are machinery-related. Some happen due to negligence among workers too. For instance, if a worker is cleaning a roof and falls down by accident or dies because of electrocution, the entire unit comes to a standstill now. If only a portion is stopped, that work can be outsourced temporarily.

But, if the entire plant is stopped, production is affected, especially in continuous process sectors.

This norm in implemented only since December and it is an issue facing the industries, the source said.

Another source in the foundry sector here said one of the foundries here had to be closed down because of a fatal accident and was opened after getting relief from the court. Since the court order came early, it did not affect the foundry much.

A source in the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health here said that if there is a fatal accident, the stoppage order is usually given to a particular operation of the plant.

Stringent measures

However, the norms allow the Government to take stringent measures too. The local officials refer the accident to the Government and the decision is taken by the senior officials, the source said.

According to a source, there are legal provisions to close down the unit in case of a fatal accident.

There are also provisions where the Department issues show cause notice to an industry if there is a fatal accident and take action only at the portion where the accident occurred.

Only the machine/section where the accident occurred is closed, depending on the recommendation of the inspector, as workers in departments not related to the one where the accident happened can go jobless and even without wages if the entire plant is closed.

Multi-pronged approach

What is needed is a multi-pronged approach to tackle this problem. There should be trainings, audits, focus on maintenance, and steps to ensure protective gear are provided so that accidents are minimised, the source added.