Industries can apply for passes

Industries that want to bring its workers who have returned to their home towns in the State can apply for passes to help them come back to work.

The industries can apply online or offline for the passes and the District Industries Centre (DIC) issues the passes, which is monitored by the District Collector. The passes are valid throughout the State, said a senior official.

The government has permitted industries to operate with maximum 50 % workers. So most of the industries should be able to manage with the workers who have stayed back.

In case there are units, construction firms where all the workers have left Coimbatore, they can apply for passes to help the workers return to Coimbatore, the official said.

Since the beginning of lockdown, the DIC received 10,985 applications for industries, construction companies to start operations, for movement of vehicles and personnel.

Of these, 5,021 were for movement to other districts or coming back to Coimbatore district. In the case of employers who want to bring back workers from other States, they need to approach the Collector.