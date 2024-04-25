GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Industries asked to grant holiday with pay for workers from neighbouring States on Friday

April 25, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

With Lok Sabha and Assembly elections to be held in neighbouring States on April 26, industries in the district were asked to grant a holiday to workers from the State to ensure 100% polling.

With phase two of the Lok Sabha elections to be held in Kerala and Karnataka and Assembly elections to be held in Andhra Pradesh, the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health has asked all industries, construction units, brick kiln units and public sector undertakings to grant all their employees a paid holiday on April 26, May 7 and 13 on the date of polling in their respective States. A release said all permanent employees, contract workers, daily wage earners and temporary workers should be given leave for them to cast their vote and exercise their democratic right.

Complaints can be taken up with E. Vinothkumar, Joint Director, at 99943-80605, office number 0424-2219521 and C. Sivakarthikeyan, Assistant Director, at 98650-72749, office number 042402211780, the release added.

