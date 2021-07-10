Industries asked not to deduct money from workers for vaccination

COIMBATORE

10 July 2021

The Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health in Tiruppur has asked industrial associations not to deduct money from the salary of workers for their vaccination.

In a communication to the major industrial associations in Tiruppur, the Directorate said vaccination is among the preventive measures to control the spread of the pandemic and industries should not deduct the vaccination cost from the salaries of the workers. If an industry had done so in advance, the amount should be repaid to the workers.

G. Sampath, general secretary of CITU Banian Workers Union, said several industries had deducted the vaccination charges from the workers and after the communication from the Department concerned, they have repaid the amount to the workers. Initially, when the State government announced lockdown relaxations and urged industries to vaccinate workers within a month, several workers employed at a particular unit found jobs in other units after getting vaccinated.

Raja M. Shanmugham, president of Tiruppur Exporters’ Association, says migration of workers from one factory to another is common in Tiruppur and at any point of time 10 % to 15 % of workers will be switching jobs. No factory can stop workers from migrating to another unit.

Some companies cannot afford to vaccinate all workers paying the vaccination charges and hence, the Association has been asking the Union government to vaccinate all workers covered under the ESI scheme to be vaccinated at ESI hospitals.

An industry source says that at present no industry is looking at vaccination while recruiting workers. Labour shortage is high in Tiruppur and hence, workers switching jobs easily find work. However, some industries are bearing the cost for migrating the workers and if the workers migrate after the vaccination, it becomes a problem.