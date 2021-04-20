Industries and businesses in Coimbatore cut down working hours

In view of the night curfew imposed by the State Government

Micro units, small-scale industries, traders and hoteliers here are shutting down businesses early as restrictions related to operation at night hours came into effect on Tuesday.

The State government has announced curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. till April 30 in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19.

According to the hoteliers, they should shut down at 9 p.m. So, the hotels will close for customers at 8.30 or so.

“Most of the customers walk in for dinner between 8.30 p.m. and 10 p.m. The restrictions will impact dinner service.

There will not be parcel services too after 9 p.m.,” said a hotelier here.

The Federation of Trade Associations, which includes nearly 15 associations, has asked its members to down shutters by 7 p.m. from Wednesday. The Federation represents traders in hardware, electrical, paper, textile machinery, clothing, jewellery, etc.

While textile and jewellery retailers have sought exemption from the night hour restrictions, the others are expected to close down business early, said C. Balasubramanian, president of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

For the clothing, jewellery, and FMCG retailers, weekend sales are high. They will have to close down on Sundays. Hence, they may not be able to down shutters early on weekdays too, he said.

The Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) are expected to operate night shifts as usual. “We met the Collector on Monday and had appealed to the MSME Department officials too.

Units that operate night shifts will need to ensure that there is no movement of workers outside and the unit owners will give an authorisation letter to the workers,” said MV Ramesh Babu, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association.

J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises, said the micro units normally operate two shifts and allow overtime work in the morning and evening hours. “Now, overtime work during evening hours will not be possible. Micro units doing job work to sectors such as automobiles and pumpsets will be affected,” he said.

In the case of textile units, following a representation from the industry, the State government has permitted vertically integrated and export units to operate at night.

The other units will adjust the shift timing so that the restrictions are not violated. However, the industry has again appealed to the State government to consider spinning, weaving, and processing units as continuous process sectors and permit night operations, said K. Selvaraju, secretary general of Southern India Mills’ Association.