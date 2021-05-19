Industrialist donates ₹ 2.5 lakh worth health products to children at homes

A Coimbatore-based industrialist has donated ₹ 2.5 lakh worth healthy nutritious products to children at government homes in the district here.

P. Priyadevi, District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), has recently asked the people to alert the office if they come across children who lost their parents due to COVID-19, so that required assistance can be provided to the children. Following this, Ravi Sam, chairman, CSR and Affirmative Action Sub-Committee, CII Southern Region and Managing Director, Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Limited, contacted the officer and dispatched the products recently. Dry fruits, dry nuts, dates, health mix, lentils, sprouts, millets and other nutritious products that could help 200 children in the government homes were received and distributed to the children, she said.

Mrs. Priyadevi told The Hindu that there are 22 government children homes in the district and the children are currently lodged only at 13 homes. She said that if parents of the children were hospitalised due to COVID-19, the children would be provided temporary shelter at two children homes where they would be provided food, shelter until their parents recover.

Call the District Child Protection Office at 0424-2225010 to provide information. Childline operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress – 1098.