Coimbatore

Industrialist detained at airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Saturday detained an industrialist who came to board a flight to Delhi after a powder-like material he carried showed the presence of an explosive during routine checking. The CISF handed over the person, a South Delhi native who runs an industry dealing with rare metals, to the Peelamedu police for further investigation.

Sources with the CISF said that the material showed the presence of an explosive material similar to TNT (Trinitrotoluene), following which the passenger was not allowed to fly.

Senior police officers questioned the person and subjected the suspected materials to certain tests. A source said that a spark test was done but the material did not catch fire.

The industrialist told the police that he had sourced the material for his industry and took it to Kochi initially to check the presence of precious metals like gold. He later brought it to Coimbatore and took it for testing in a facility at Thiyagi Kumaran Street.


