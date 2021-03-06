Industrial, voluntary associations in Coimbatore list demands to be included in manifestos

06 March 2021 01:22 IST

Plan to organise meetings with political parties after candidates are announced

Coimbatore With the Tamil Nadu Assembly election just a few weeks away, industrial and voluntary associations are listing the demands for different sectors and the city. Their main expectation is their demands should be included in the manifestos to be released by the political parties.

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, usually holds meetings with the main candidates who will contest here and submit the demands to them. “We plan to organise a similar meeting this year too after the candidates are announced,” said C. Balasubramanian, president of the Chamber. “We also look at the demands we had placed in the previous elections and see how much of it are met,” he added.

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association usually joins other organisations and presents the demands. “We had given a set of our demands to the main parties. These were the needs of the MSMEs across the State,” said M.V. Ramesh Babu, president of the Association.

The Federation of Coimbatore Industrial Associations held a discussion with the CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury here on Thursday. “If a political party invites us to meet their leader when they visit Coimbatore, we submit our demands. We had already given to AIADMK, BJP, and the DMK. The aim is to get the demands included in the manifestos of these parties,” he said.

A group of volunteers recently submitted to the BJP the main infrastructure demands of the city.

As the election campaign gains momentum, different forums here plan to place their demands with the political parties and candidates.