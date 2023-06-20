Industrial Tribunal Court imposes fine on Periyar University Registrar

June 20, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - Salem

The Industrial Tribunal Court in Chennai on Tuesday imposed a fine of ₹4,000 on the Periyar University Registrar for not appearing before the Court in two cases.

The Periyar University Employees Union general secretary, C. Sakthivel, filed a case before the Industrial Tribunal Court against Periyar University regarding regularising the consolidated pay workers and non-muster roll workers. Likewise, a contract worker, R. Reka, also filed a case against the university for reducing the salary for consolidated pay workers while a case in this regard was pending before the Court.

Both the cases came up for hearing on Tuesday at the Industrial Tribunal Court in Chennai. In these two cases, the Periyar University Registrar is a witness. On behalf of the Registrar, section officer Vishnumoorthy was nominated to appear in Court.

But, no one appeared before the Court on Tuesday. Following this, the Court slapped a fine of ₹2,000 each in two cases on Periyar University.

In the order, the Industrial Tribunal Court said that in spite of the case being posted by fixing a date after ascertaining the convenience of the parties, the witness was not present. The respondent’s counsel sought another adjournment. The petitioners were said to have travelled from Salem to attend the hearing. Hence, the case was adjourned to June 26 for the presence of witness and for cross-continuation on the condition that ₹2,000 was paid to the petitioners (Sakthivel and Reka) on or before the next hearing, the Court added.