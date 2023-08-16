ADVERTISEMENT

Industrial training awareness in government ITIs in Hosur

August 16, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 “Our Sisters in ITI” – an awareness programme to increase the presence of women in Industrial training in government ITIs- will be organised at the government ITIs in Denkanikottai on Thursday. The awareness is to welcome more number of women trainees in Industry 4.0 certified ITIs. 

The research centres, ITI workshop and other facilities will be open to women students and their parents; and the visitors will also be allowed to take selfies with the robots in the ITIs, according to an administration release. An understanding on industrial training and an awareness on the course will be given to the first year students.

