Industrial sludge on Sipcot premises to be removed

Officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Perundurai have said that steps were taken to remove the industrial sludge from industries functioning on Sipcot premises.

Perundurai Tahsildar G. Muthukrishnan along with officials held a meeting with the members of Perundurai SIPCOT Affected People Welfare Association on December 18 during which members placed 30 demands.

In a written reply to S. Chinnasamy, coordinator of the association, the District Environmental Engineer, said that zero liquid discharge (ZLD) system was implemented on the Sipcot premises and the solid waste generated during effluent treatment is stored on the premises. Steps were taken to remove the waste, the letter said and added that sledge dumped in the non-functioning industries will also be removed.

Mr. Muthukrishnan said in the letter that steps will be taken to establish a primary health centre on the premises for the benefit of workers and the villagers in the area.

He said that medical camps will also be conducted regularly for the villagers and compensation for the farmers, who had given their land for establishing Sipcot, will also be given.