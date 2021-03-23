Industrial pollution, water shortage are key issues in Perundurai

Erode

23 March 2021 23:22 IST

A struggle to keep the farm sector afloat

Acute shortage of water, both for irrigation and farming, pollution by industries and quarries, depletion and contamination of water continue to be a problem in Perundurai Assembly constituency.

Due to the discharge of effluents in the open by industries at Sipcot Industrial Estate for many years, farm wells and water bodies in villages located around the industrial estate have been polluted. The problem had worsened to such an extent that villagers formed Perundurai Sipcot Affected People’s Welfare Association, demanding the removal of sludge, rejuvenation of water bodies, monitoring the industries and seeking compensation for farmers who had given their land for establishing the industrial estate 25 years ago. Industrial activities at Sipcot and the Special Economic Zone complex at Perundurai provide thousands of jobs to locals and migrants. The presence of the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital, engineering colleges and polytechnics, and regulated markets keep the town busy.

Turmeric, paddy and banana are widely cultivated, but farming activities are dependent on the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal. Since the region is arid, it paves way for more industrial activities than farming.

Water is supplied under the Kodiveri Combined Water Supply Scheme (CWSS) and the New Tiruppur Area Development Corporation Limited (NTADCL) scheme to many areas in the constituency. Work is nearing completion for another CWSS to benefit 5.47 lakh people in panchayat union and panchayats in Uthukuli and Kunnathur, after which the drinking water problem is expected to get solved.

Though the constituency is expected to benefit from the Athikadavu-Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme, people want 25 more water bodies to be included under the scheme.

Though there is a medical college hospital, people are disappointed that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences was not established at Perundurai.

As a compensation, they want the medical college and hospital to be upgraded as a multi-speciality hospital. Uthukuli is famous for its ghee. But, the product is losing its market and the producers want G.I. tag for it. Also, palm jaggery is produced in large quantities in Kunnathur and the workers involved are seeking welfare measures.

The constituency has been represented eight times by AIADMK, twice by Congress and four times by other parties. Incumbent Thoppu N.D. Venkatachalam of AIADMK, who was denied a ticket by the party this time, has filed his nomination as an independent. J.K. alias S. Jeyakumar of AIADMK and K.K.C. Balu of Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi fight the election with a promise to solve drinking water and pollution problems. C.K. Nandakumar of Makkal Needhi Maiam is also in the fray.