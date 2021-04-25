Industrial oxygen prices up in Coimbatore

For several MSME units in Coimbatore, prices of industrial oxygen have shot up in the last two weeks.

Industry sources say that foundries and fabrication units need oxygen on a large scale.

S. Balraj, chairman of Indian Institute of Foundrymen, Coimbatore chapter, says most of the foundries in Coimbatore buy industry oxygen from local suppliers and manufacturers. The prices have shot up by nearly 20 % in the last two weeks.

“Since the government has ordered supply of oxygen on priority basis for healthcare, I voluntarily stopped all works that need industrial oxygen and I have written to my customers too. Some have accepted and some have not. Since, I am not buying oxygen for my industry, I have not gone into the price issue,” says Rajasekar, who runs an industry at the SIDCO Industrial Estate at Kurichi here.

According to Ayyachamy, who also has a unit at the SIDCO Industrial Estate here, he plans to stop operating the unit from Monday. “I have two imported laser cutting machines that need oxygen. Since, it is not available even at a higher price, I cannot run the unit,” he says.

Only those units that do only job work are affected. The others have other machinery and will continue with other production activities, he says.