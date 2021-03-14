Industrial needs take priority

Almost every neighbourhood in this city buzzes with one activity or another related to garment making. Tiruppur, the knitwear capital of the country, has thousands of Micro, Small and Medium-scale garment units, employing workers who have come from different parts of the country.

In 2016, the AIADMK won the seat and this year it is again going to be a direct contest between the DMK and the AIADMK.

The main demand of Tiruppur South Assembly constituency is infrastructure for industrial development, says Raja M. Shanmugham, president of Tiruppur Exporters’ Association. Taking priority among the infrastructure needs is housing for workers.

“Workers shell out almost 30 % of their earnings towards monthly house rent. With the COVID-19 pandemic, rentals have gone up,” points out a trade union source.

Thus, affordable housing for the workers is a major demand. The industry had submitted this demand to all the political parties.

Another need of the industries is an internationally-recognised laboratory, exclusively for the knitwear sector.

In the recent weeks, steep hike in yarn prices, the raw material for garment makers, has become the talk of the town. “So far, yarn prices remain an industrial issue. However, if the prices keep going up, it will affect jobs and will be an election issue,” says Mr. Shanmugham.

For the public, the slow pace and lack of details regarding Smart City works taken up in their area is a matter of concern. “The road remains dug up. We are unable to bring our cars and two-wheelers inside the house. If the utility lines are damaged during the works, the time taken for restoration is long. And no political leader from the area has visited us and listened to our grievances,” says a resident of Rayapuram.

Roads certainly need attention. The roads remain congested and damaged, says another resident of College Road.