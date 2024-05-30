Industrial fair Intec 2024 in Coimbatore from June 6 to 10

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) will organise the 20th edition of International Machine Tools and Industrial Trade Fair (Intec 2024) in Coimbatore from June 6 to 10.

R. Ramachandran, chairman of Intec 2024, and V. Thirugnanam, president of CODISSIA, told presspersons in Coimbatore on Thursday the participant response to the event was overwhelming this year and the machinery expo would have 495 exhibitors, including almost a dozen from other countries.

Occupying over 25,000 sq.mt of exhibition area at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex, the event will see companies launching new machinery and technologies across the production process. It will be open for business visitors without entry fee from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and for the public from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“The event is expected to generate business worth almost ₹800 crore,” said Mr. Ramachandran. Several overseas delegations are also visiting the expo.

“The appetite for investment is high in Coimbatore as there are several new technologies and technical improvements. Industries have to invest in new technologies, scale up production, and go for new materials to capture opportunities in emerging sectors such as the Defence. The fair will bring to the market these new technologies,” he said.

R. Dinesh, Executive Chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, will inaugurate the fair on June 6 and R. Nandini, Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry - Southern Region, will be the guest of honour.

Texas Ventures will organise Global Manufacturing Cluster Vision 2030, a conference on smart manufacturing, on June 7 at the Trade Fair Complex as part of the Intec. It will have Kishore Jayaraman, president of Rolls-Royce, India and South Asia, as the chief guest.

